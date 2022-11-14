Man sets world record after eating 10 Carolina reaper peppers in under 35 seconds

Sometimes there are world records that aren’t worth beating … but then there’s ﻿Gregory Foster, who just had to become the man who ate 10 Carolina reaper peppers in the shortest amount of time.

For those who don’t know just how spicy these peppers are, their Scoville unit count is at a whopping 1.6 million. Jalapeño peppers, by comparison, can get up to 8,000 Scovilles.

It should be noted Foster had already set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for eating three Carolina reapers in just 8.72 seconds earlier this year — but he was hungry for more. So, he did his latest challenge on video, downing 10 reapers in 33.15 seconds.

After he completed the challenge, he spent quite a bit of time regretting his actions. Let’s just say he not only chugged an entire gallon of milk and half a gallon of chocolate milk, his stomach also forced an upward evacuation about five minutes later. Guinness World Records kindly censored that part of the clip.

“The good thing about reapers is the really bad heat doesn’t kick in for about 30 seconds or so,” he had said. “It’s when I stand up and start chugging milk and water and everything, to go through the post competition phase, that the heat really kicks in.”

As for why he even does these kinds of challenges, he says, “It’s a passion of pain, I guess.” He also said eating a Carolina reaper is like eating “liquid lava.”