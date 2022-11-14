And he would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling TSA agents

Next time you want to complain about the long lines to get through TSA screening, just know agents stopped a South Carolina man who tried to smuggle a boatload of weapons onto his flight.

WCBD reports 51-year-old ﻿David Lee Angell stuffed his carry-on luggage full of goodies — such as smoke grenades, batons, stun knuckles and more. Both the FBI and TSA agents at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport descended upon him once they learned what he was carrying.

It is unknown how the weapons were discovered, but if we had a hunch, it might have happened when staff X-rayed his bag. In addition to the grenades, batons and stun knuckles, police pulled two knives and two cans of pepper spray from his bag. He was arrested.

He faces charges of entering into an airpower area in violation of security requirements — both knowingly and willingly. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to a year in prison.