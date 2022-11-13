Slovenia elects first woman president in a runoff vote

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Liberal rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar has won a runoff vote to become Slovenia’s next president and the small European Union country’s first female head of state. With nearly all of the votes counted, Pirc Musar was leading former conservative Foreign Minister Anze Logar by 54% to 46%. She claimed victory, saying her first task would be to bridge a left-right divide in the Alpine sate of 2 million people. Her victory boosts the country’s liberal bloc following the center-left coalition’s win in Slovenia’s parliamentary election in April. A prominent lawyer, Pirc Musar had represented former U.S. first lady Melania Trump in copyright and other cases in her native Slovenia.