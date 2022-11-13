Saudi Arabia has ‘green vision’ at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. What’s not highlighted in the glossy gallery are the earth-warming fossil fuels that the country continues to pump out of the ground for global export. In and around the conference, Saudi Arabia is presenting itself as a leader in green energies and eco-friendly practices. The country wants to be part of the transition to renewable energies while holding on to its role as the top global crude oil exporter. That vision is sharply contested by climate scientists and environmental experts, who argue that Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich countries simply want to distract the world to continue with business as usual.