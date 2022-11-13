Biden huddles with Asian allies on North Korea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea. They plan to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The U.S. president is also seeking input on how to manage China’s assertive posture in the region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then have a joint sit-down for on the sidelines of the the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The meetings come as the North has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks.