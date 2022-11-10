We have the meats! $9 million worth of stolen meat that is

A group of Florida men have just been arrested. The crime? Stealing $9 million worth of meat.

The four men, who are all from the Miami area, were arrested on October 20. Federal investigators allege that over the course of a year-and-a-half, the individuals completed 45 thefts that add up to $9 million in stolen meat and equipment from beef and pork packaging plants in the Midwest, according to a press release from Homeland Security.

As for what happened to the meat? There was no mention of whether it was resold or used.