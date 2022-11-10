Karma bites back: Snake dies after being bitten by 8-year-old boy  

A cobra snake died after it sank its fangs into an eight-year-old boy who bit the snake back after it wrapped itself around his arm.

The incident went down in India’s Pandarpadh village in the boy’s backyard, the New Indian Express reports. The boy, who goes by Deepak, told media, “The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash.”

Following the incident, Deepak went to the hospital to receive care. A medical officer revealed that the boy made a quick recovery likely due to the snake not releasing any venom during the bite.