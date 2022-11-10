DA Mike Schmidt announces arraignment of ‘anarchist’ member for disorderly conduct on night of midterm election

PORTLAND, Oregon – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, was arraigned on Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Interfering with a Peace Officer on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The charges stem from an incident on November 8, 2022, the evening of local, state, and national elections. Huber and his associates were preparing for a direct-action event and allegedly pushed multiple large dumpsters into the street on Southwest Park Avenue. The dumpsters blocked the roadway in an area near an election night event. Huber and his associates were allegedly dressed in all black and wore black masks, a tactic referred to as “black-bloc” which is used by anarchists during direct-action events. A Portland Police Bureau officer approached the group in his vehicle after observing the traffic obstruction. The group then allegedly pushed the dumpsters behind the officer’s vehicle, blocking the street behind it. The officer exited his vehicle and commanded the group to stop, to which they questioned ‘why’ and began to walk away. He ordered that they stop again, and they subsequently began to run. Other officers arrived at the scene and effectuated an arrest.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Huber is innocent unless and until proven guilty.

