Veterans Day Flyover

(The Dalles, Oregon) November 9th, 2022 – The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has arranged an official flyover on Friday, November 11th, 2022, at 11:25 am.

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is excited and grateful to announce that we have been approved for an official flyover to honor our local veterans on Friday, November 11th, 2022. This flyover will feature an F15 Eagle and fly over The Dalles community at approximately 11:25 am.

Please tell all veterans to stand tall knowing that this is for them. We are grateful for their service to our country.

If you have any questions, please call 541-296-2231 or email Jessie@TheDallesChamber.com