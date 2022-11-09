Tribute to Oregon Nisei Veterans is theme for HR Veterans Day ceremony

HOOD RIVER – A tribute of respect to honor all Japanese American (Nisei) veterans statewide and to make amends and reconcile past actions will be the theme for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Anderson Tribute Center in Hood River on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.



Hood River American Legion Post 22 Commander Carl Casey will address past discrimination, which resulted in removing the names of 16 local Nisei veterans from an honor roll of 1,600 on the county courthouse during World War II.



Gary Akiyama, the son of World War II Nisei combat veteran, the late-George Akiyama of Hood River, will share his dad’s military history and discuss prejudices and discriminations he incurred.

Casey, an Army veteran, said this will be a time for Post 22 to acknowledge their past role, apologize for their actions and tell of their “desire to be leaders in establishing recognition and acceptance of all veterans and all people in Hood River, regardless of color or nationality, by presenting a new Post Resolutions rescinding past wrongs and promising a united future.

“We invite all Nisei veterans, their families and certainly the community to attend.”

Author and professor emeritus Dr. Linda Tamura will also speak and participate in the ceremony. She is the daughter of a Nisei soldier, the late-Harry Tamura. Retired Navy Reserve Commander Nick Kirby will share an inspirational veteran’s story. Hood River Valley high school student Melanie Glatter will also share some comments.



Post 22 was at the center of national news in 1943-45 after several incidents of discrimination occurred. On the evening of Nov. 29, 1944, members of Post 22 performed what they later described as a patriotic act. They went to the county courthouse and blacked out 16 men’s names on the plaques honoring local servicemembers. All 16 men of Japanese descent were still overseas fighting for the United States.

During the racist paranoia that followed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. government had already ordered that some 120,000 Japanese Americans be “removed” from their homes on the Pacific Coast to internment camps in the Interior West. In Hood River, hundreds of families had been forced to abruptly sell or lease their land and belongings, and board a train bound for the camps, not knowing when or if they would return. “It’s past time for our Japanese friends and neighbors to hear from Post 22 and others as we express regret and apologize for the past at home and abroad. We honor all veterans and salute, in particular the brave military service of Nisei during World War II who fought two wars at home and abroad,” Casey added.

Below is a interview from Shannon Milburn of the Gorge News Center with Gary Akiyama, the son of World War II Nisei combat veteran, the late-George Akiyama of Hood River.