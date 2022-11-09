Man dresses as mascot to hide lottery winnings from family

How far would you go to protect your identity after winning the lottery? For one man in China the answer is simple, dress up as a mascot.

After playing the lottery for 10 years, a man, who goes by the pseudonym Li, finally hit the jackpot not once, not twice but 40 times, according to the Miami Herald. On October 21, Li spent a whopping $11 on 40 tickets — all with his usual numbers — and when he woke up the next day, he awoke a winner.

Each ticket was worth $765,000, bringing his total prize to just over $30.5 million — after taxes and donations he pocketed $24 million. When claiming the prize, Li showed up dressed as the lottery’s mascot. Why?

Per the Miami Herald, he told the South China Morning Post, “I have not told my wife nor kid. I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future.”