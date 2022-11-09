A bike ride to die for?

There’s a new delivery bicycle hitting the streets of France, and it’s carrying some precious cargo.

Isabelle Plumereau, the owner of a small funeral home in Paris, is looking to shake up the funeral business with a replacement for the conventional motor-driven hearse with a bike called the “Corbicyclette” — a mash-up of the French words for hearse and bicycle.

“The Corbicyclette is to propose a new ritual for families that I accompany, especially at the cemetery,” Plumereau tells euronews.green, adding it allows for “a slow, silent, quiet procession, to the rhythm of the steps of the people who walk behind and who make the procession.”

“I am as attached to the form as to the substance,” she continues. “For me, it is very important to accompany the families by giving them meaning in the ceremony, but also by giving them beauty. Because beauty is what will also bring comfort.”

Isabelle’s company hopes to integrate sustainable principles into the funeral industry.

It’s actually not a new idea, notes the website — similar “Corbyiclettes” already exist in the United States and Denmark. Plumereau’s cargo bike would be the first in France.