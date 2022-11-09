11/08 Election results as of 11 pm

It’s the day after elections across the country. Some races are still undecided, and may remain so for several days as votes trickle in from states which allow ballots to be postmarked on election day. That includes Oregon for the first time, and those postally-delayed returns may tip the balance in tight races.
As expected, whichever party holds the White House loses seats in the legislature in mid-term elections. Republicans are currently leading in both the US House and Senate, though several races are still undecided. That pattern held up in contested races in Wasco County.
There was a lot of interest in these races and the county had a 60 percent turnout.
Final unofficial tally of the votes in hand at the clerk’s office last night looked like this:
Republican Jo Rae Perkins leads incumbent Democratic Senator Ron Wyden in Wasco County by 208 votes, though Wyden has a solid lead statewide.
In the US House of Representatives, incumbent Republican Cliff Bentz had 58 percent of the vote in Wasco County over to Democrat Joe Yetter’s 42 percent. Bentz also leads comfortably throughout Easterb Oregon’s Second Congressional District.
And it looks as if Oregon may have a second Republican in the house. That would be in the Fifth Congressional District, which covers Salem and the central Oregon coast. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a slight lead over Democrat Jamie McLoed-Skinner.
In the governor’s race, Republican Christine Drazen drew 52 percent of the votes in Wasco County to Democrat Tina Kotek’s 35 percent, and former state senator Betsy Johnson garnered 10 percent locally. Statewide, the vote was a lot closer, with Kotek currently in the lead by just under 15,000 votes out of 1.4 million votes cast. In percentage terms, Kotek has 45.7 percent to Drazen’s 44.7 percent, with Johnson at 8.8 percent.
In the other statewide race for Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner, Christina Stephenson, who had been endorsed by the five previous commissioners of both parties led Cheri Helt 53 percent to 46 percent in the nonpartisan race.
For Oregon Senate District 26, former Republican state representative Daniel Bonham led Democrat Raz Mason in Wasco County 58 percent to 43 percent, and that ratio holds up district-wide.
In the Oregon House, Wasco County is split between two districts. South and east of The Dalles, District 57 will continue to be represented by Republican Greg Smith, who had no challengers.
In The Dalles and the west side of Wasco County, District 52 was an open seat. In Wasco County, Republican Jeff Helfrich had 53 percent of the vote to Democrat Darcy Long’s 46 percent. Districtwide, Helfrich had a slimmer lead, 51 percent to 49 percent and major news outlets are saying that one is too close to call.
In city races, The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays and councilors Tim McGlothlin and Scott Randall were all running unopposed. The real fun was in South County. In the Antelope Mayor’s race, lone candidate Sherri L Jamison received six of the 11 votes cast, the other five going to write-in candidates.
And in Antelope City Council Position 1, no candidate filed but there were five write-in votes. Unless each of those were for a separate candidate, one of the write-ins will take that seat.
Antelope City Council Position 2 has another interesting result, with sole candidate John Jamison getting five votes, yet tying with five write-in votes. If those write-ins were all for the same candidate it would force a coin flip to determine the winner.
For Position 3, Samantha Jamison was the sole candidate, and beat the write-ins five votes to four.
And for Position 4, no candidates filed and there were 8 write-in votes, winner yet to be determined.
In Dufur, there was only one contested race, that for Council Seat 6. Samantha Filbin had 198 votes to Lou Svoboda’s 101 votes.
For the mayor’s race in Shaniko, Donald R. Treanor pulled in 28 votes to Zachary Forest Marquart’s two votes.
There were three candidates for Shaniko City Council’s pair of four-year seats. The tally was 24 for David Long, 20 for Andrea V Kegel and three for David Lisle. There were also seven write-ins.
And another three candidates for Shaniko’s two-year seats. Goldie Roberts had 25 votes, Mary J. Wright had 22, Louis F. McKenzie had five and there were three writeins.
The only other contested race locally was for Northern Wasco County PUD director for Subdivision 4. Scott Taylor had 718 votes to Rosemary Dicus’ 509.
In the four statewide ballot measures, Wasco County only approved Measure 113, which would disqualify legislators from re-election if they had more than 10 unexcused absences during the legislative session.
Statewide, that measure passed as well, as did 112, removing constitutional language allowing slavery as punishment and 114 which strengthens gun control measures. The only measure not passing at the moment is 111, which adds the right to health care for all in the state constitution.
Links for more in depth Election results:
Oregon: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/Default.aspx?
Washington: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/
11/08 as of 11 pm
Information compiled from the two websites listed above:
GOVERNOR
TINA KOTEK
Democrat, Working Families
45.72%
660,659
DONICE NOELLE SMITH
Constitution
0.40%
5,793
R LEON NOBLE
Libertarian
0.33%
4,780
BETSY JOHNSON
Nonaffiliated
8.81%
127,367
CHRISTINE DRAZAN
Republican
44.63%
644,901
US SENATOR
JO RAE PERKINS
Republican, Constitution
42.03%
600,434
DAN PULJU
Pacific Green
1.03%
14,742
RON WYDEN
Democrat, Independent
55.17%
788,161
CHRIS HENRY
Progressive
1.66%
23,735
STATE SENATOR, 26TH DISTRICT
RAZ MASON
Democrat, Independent
43.66%
20,397
DANIEL G BONHAM
Republican
56.23%
26,274
US REPRESENTATIVE, 2ND DISTRICT
JOE YETTER
Democrat
33.04%
88,577
CLIFF S BENTZ
Republican
66.80%
179,069
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 52ND DISTRICT
DARCY LONG
Democrat, Independent, Working Families
49.19%
13,346
JEFF HELFRICH
Republican
50.68%
13,750
404 votes separate the two.
MEASURE 111 AMENDS CONSTITUTION: STATE MUST ENSURE AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE ACCESS, BALANCED AGAINST REQUIREMENT TO FUND SCHOOLS, OTHER ESSENTIAL SERVICES
YES
49.55%
689,538
NO
50.45%
702,176
TOTAL VOTES
1,391,714
for Measure 111 Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services contest
MEASURE 112 AMENDS CONSTITUTION: REMOVES LANGUAGE ALLOWING SLAVERY AND INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE AS PUNISHMENT FOR CRIME
YES
54.39%
758,930
NO
45.61%
636,417
TOTAL VOTES
1,395,347
for Measure 112 Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime contest
MEASURE 113 AMENDS CONSTITUTION: LEGISLATORS WITH TEN UNEXCUSED ABSENCES FROM FLOOR SESSIONS DISQUALIFIED FROM HOLDING NEXT TERM OF OFFICE
YES
67.87%
952,410
NO
32.13%
450,869
TOTAL VOTES
1,403,279
for Measure 113 Amends Constitution: Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office contest
MEASURE 114 REQUIRES PERMIT TO ACQUIRE FIREARMS; POLICE MAINTAIN PERMIT/FIREARM DATABASE; CRIMINALLY PROHIBITS CERTAIN AMMUNITION MAGAZINES
YES
50.38%
718,943
NO
49.62%
707,973
TOTAL VOTES
1,426,916
for Measure 114 Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines contest
|U.S. Senator County Results & Map
|Candidate Vote Vote %
|Vote
|Vote %
|Patty Murray 980,199 56.92% (Prefers Democratic Party)
|980,199
|56.92%
|Tiffany Smiley 738,618 42.89% (Prefers Republican Party)
|738,618
|42.89%
|Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative *Multi-county race. Results include only Klickitat County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Dan Newhouse (Prefers Republican Party)
|4,005
|57.62%
|Doug White (Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,891
|41.59%
|LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 14 State Representative Pos. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Klickitat County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Chris Corry (Prefers Republican Party)
|4,082
|60.35%
|Laurene Contreras (States No Party Preference)
|2,670
|39.47%
|LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 14 State Representative Pos. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Klickitat County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Gina Mosbrucker (Prefers Republican Party)
|4,278
|62.86%
|Liz Hallock (States No Party Preference)
|2,519
|37.01%
|Klickitat County Auditor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Heather Jobe (Prefers Republican Party)
|3,784
|63.16%
|JoAnne Enyeart Chambers (Prefers Republican Party)
|2,142
|35.75%
|Klickitat County Clerk
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Renea Campbell (Prefers Republican Party)
|4,434
|66.69%
|Shelby McKern (States No Party Preference)
|2,206
|33.18%
|Klickitat County Commissioner 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Lori Zoller (Prefers Republican Party)
|3,740
|60.49%
|Matt Dumolt (Prefers Republican Party)
|2,368
|38.3%
|Klickitat County Sheriff
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Bob Songer (Prefers Republican Party)
|3,417
|49.35%
|Garique Clifford (Prefers Republican Party)
|3,483
|50.3%
66 Votes separate the two