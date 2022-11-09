11/08 Election results as of 11 pm

It’s the day after elections across the country. Some races are still undecided, and may remain so for several days as votes trickle in from states which allow ballots to be postmarked on election day. That includes Oregon for the first time, and those postally-delayed returns may tip the balance in tight races.

As expected, whichever party holds the White House loses seats in the legislature in mid-term elections. Republicans are currently leading in both the US House and Senate, though several races are still undecided. That pattern held up in contested races in Wasco County.

There was a lot of interest in these races and the county had a 60 percent turnout.

Final unofficial tally of the votes in hand at the clerk’s office last night looked like this:

Republican Jo Rae Perkins leads incumbent Democratic Senator Ron Wyden in Wasco County by 208 votes, though Wyden has a solid lead statewide.

In the US House of Representatives, incumbent Republican Cliff Bentz had 58 percent of the vote in Wasco County over to Democrat Joe Yetter’s 42 percent. Bentz also leads comfortably throughout Easterb Oregon’s Second Congressional District.

And it looks as if Oregon may have a second Republican in the house. That would be in the Fifth Congressional District, which covers Salem and the central Oregon coast. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a slight lead over Democrat Jamie McLoed-Skinner.

In the governor’s race, Republican Christine Drazen drew 52 percent of the votes in Wasco County to Democrat Tina Kotek’s 35 percent, and former state senator Betsy Johnson garnered 10 percent locally. Statewide, the vote was a lot closer, with Kotek currently in the lead by just under 15,000 votes out of 1.4 million votes cast. In percentage terms, Kotek has 45.7 percent to Drazen’s 44.7 percent, with Johnson at 8.8 percent.

In the other statewide race for Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner, Christina Stephenson, who had been endorsed by the five previous commissioners of both parties led Cheri Helt 53 percent to 46 percent in the nonpartisan race.

For Oregon Senate District 26, former Republican state representative Daniel Bonham led Democrat Raz Mason in Wasco County 58 percent to 43 percent, and that ratio holds up district-wide.

In the Oregon House, Wasco County is split between two districts. South and east of The Dalles, District 57 will continue to be represented by Republican Greg Smith, who had no challengers.

In The Dalles and the west side of Wasco County, District 52 was an open seat. In Wasco County, Republican Jeff Helfrich had 53 percent of the vote to Democrat Darcy Long’s 46 percent. Districtwide, Helfrich had a slimmer lead, 51 percent to 49 percent and major news outlets are saying that one is too close to call.

In city races, The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays and councilors Tim McGlothlin and Scott Randall were all running unopposed. The real fun was in South County. In the Antelope Mayor’s race, lone candidate Sherri L Jamison received six of the 11 votes cast, the other five going to write-in candidates.

And in Antelope City Council Position 1, no candidate filed but there were five write-in votes. Unless each of those were for a separate candidate, one of the write-ins will take that seat.

Antelope City Council Position 2 has another interesting result, with sole candidate John Jamison getting five votes, yet tying with five write-in votes. If those write-ins were all for the same candidate it would force a coin flip to determine the winner.

For Position 3, Samantha Jamison was the sole candidate, and beat the write-ins five votes to four.

And for Position 4, no candidates filed and there were 8 write-in votes, winner yet to be determined.

In Dufur, there was only one contested race, that for Council Seat 6. Samantha Filbin had 198 votes to Lou Svoboda’s 101 votes.

For the mayor’s race in Shaniko, Donald R. Treanor pulled in 28 votes to Zachary Forest Marquart’s two votes.

There were three candidates for Shaniko City Council’s pair of four-year seats. The tally was 24 for David Long, 20 for Andrea V Kegel and three for David Lisle. There were also seven write-ins.

And another three candidates for Shaniko’s two-year seats. Goldie Roberts had 25 votes, Mary J. Wright had 22, Louis F. McKenzie had five and there were three writeins.

The only other contested race locally was for Northern Wasco County PUD director for Subdivision 4. Scott Taylor had 718 votes to Rosemary Dicus’ 509.

In the four statewide ballot measures, Wasco County only approved Measure 113, which would disqualify legislators from re-election if they had more than 10 unexcused absences during the legislative session.

Statewide, that measure passed as well, as did 112, removing constitutional language allowing slavery as punishment and 114 which strengthens gun control measures. The only measure not passing at the moment is 111, which adds the right to health care for all in the state constitution.

Links for more in depth Election results:

Oregon: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/Default.aspx?

Washington: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/

11/08 as of 11 pm

Information compiled from the two websites listed above:

GOVERNOR

TINA KOTEK

Democrat, Working Families

45.72%

660,659

DONICE NOELLE SMITH

Constitution

0.40%

5,793

R LEON NOBLE

Libertarian

0.33%

4,780

BETSY JOHNSON

Nonaffiliated

8.81%

127,367

CHRISTINE DRAZAN

Republican

44.63%

644,901

US SENATOR

JO RAE PERKINS

Republican, Constitution

42.03%

600,434

DAN PULJU

Pacific Green

1.03%

14,742

RON WYDEN

Democrat, Independent

55.17%

788,161

CHRIS HENRY

Progressive

1.66%

23,735

STATE SENATOR, 26TH DISTRICT

RAZ MASON

Democrat, Independent

43.66%

20,397

DANIEL G BONHAM

Republican

56.23%

26,274

US REPRESENTATIVE, 2ND DISTRICT

JOE YETTER

Democrat

33.04%

88,577

CLIFF S BENTZ

Republican

66.80%

179,069

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 52ND DISTRICT

DARCY LONG

Democrat, Independent, Working Families

49.19%

13,346

JEFF HELFRICH

Republican

50.68%

13,750

404 votes separate the two.

MEASURE 111 AMENDS CONSTITUTION: STATE MUST ENSURE AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE ACCESS, BALANCED AGAINST REQUIREMENT TO FUND SCHOOLS, OTHER ESSENTIAL SERVICES

YES

49.55%

689,538

NO

50.45%

702,176

TOTAL VOTES

1,391,714

for Measure 111 Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services contest





MEASURE 112 AMENDS CONSTITUTION: REMOVES LANGUAGE ALLOWING SLAVERY AND INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE AS PUNISHMENT FOR CRIME

YES

54.39%

758,930

NO

45.61%

636,417

TOTAL VOTES

1,395,347

for Measure 112 Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime contest

MEASURE 113 AMENDS CONSTITUTION: LEGISLATORS WITH TEN UNEXCUSED ABSENCES FROM FLOOR SESSIONS DISQUALIFIED FROM HOLDING NEXT TERM OF OFFICE

YES

67.87%

952,410

NO

32.13%

450,869

TOTAL VOTES

1,403,279

for Measure 113 Amends Constitution: Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office contest

MEASURE 114 REQUIRES PERMIT TO ACQUIRE FIREARMS; POLICE MAINTAIN PERMIT/FIREARM DATABASE; CRIMINALLY PROHIBITS CERTAIN AMMUNITION MAGAZINES

YES

50.38%

718,943

NO

49.62%

707,973

TOTAL VOTES

1,426,916

for Measure 114 Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines contest







U.S. Senator County Results & Map Candidate Vote Vote % Vote Vote % Patty Murray 980,199 56.92% (Prefers Democratic Party) 980,199 56.92% Tiffany Smiley 738,618 42.89% (Prefers Republican Party) 738,618 42.89%

Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative *Multi-county race. Results include only Klickitat County. Candidate Vote Vote % Dan Newhouse (Prefers Republican Party) 4,005 57.62% Doug White (Prefers Democratic Party) 2,891 41.59%

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 14 State Representative Pos. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Klickitat County. Candidate Vote Vote % Chris Corry (Prefers Republican Party) 4,082 60.35% Laurene Contreras (States No Party Preference) 2,670 39.47% LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 14 State Representative Pos. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Klickitat County. Candidate Vote Vote % Gina Mosbrucker (Prefers Republican Party) 4,278 62.86% Liz Hallock (States No Party Preference) 2,519 37.01%

Klickitat County Auditor Candidate Vote Vote % Heather Jobe (Prefers Republican Party) 3,784 63.16% JoAnne Enyeart Chambers (Prefers Republican Party) 2,142 35.75%

Klickitat County Clerk Candidate Vote Vote % Renea Campbell (Prefers Republican Party) 4,434 66.69% Shelby McKern (States No Party Preference) 2,206 33.18%

Klickitat County Commissioner 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Lori Zoller (Prefers Republican Party) 3,740 60.49% Matt Dumolt (Prefers Republican Party) 2,368 38.3%

Klickitat County Sheriff Candidate Vote Vote % Bob Songer (Prefers Republican Party) 3,417 49.35% Garique Clifford (Prefers Republican Party) 3,483 50.3%

66 Votes separate the two