On November 6th, 2022 an Officer with the Hood River City Police Department stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. The male driver, who is known to Law Enforcement fled the stop. The male driver has a felony arrest warrant stemming from other unrelated incidents. Recovered at the scene was 113.6 grams of Methamphetamine, a large concealed knife, 1 digital scale, packaging material for sales and glass pipes used to ingest Methamphetamine.

Photo from Hood River Police Facebook Page