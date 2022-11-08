Democrat Ron Wyden wins reelection to US Senate from Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, has won reelection easily, defeating a Republican opponent who has never held elected office. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee. He also sits on the Energy and Natural Resources, Budget and Intelligence Committees. As legislative accomplishments, he points to his work on clean energy tax credits — including a key role in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — prescription drug price reduction measures, tax reform and boosting the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Republican Jo Rae Perkins previously ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2014 and the 4th Congressional District in 2016 and 2018.