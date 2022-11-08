Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate

Sen. Patty Murray won reelection as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley on Tuesday in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place her behind only Democratic Sens. Warren Magnuson and Henry “Scoop” Jackson for longest service in the Senate from the Evergreen State. The powerhouse duo served 36 years and 30 years, respectively, and were among the most powerful senators of the mid-20th century. Murray is now a member of the Democratic leadership.