Video: 11/07 Goldendale City Council Meeting

The Goldendale City Council met last night. Police Chief Jay Hunziker told the council that competition for police officers in the state of Washington is ferocious:

“There are roughly 260 law enforcement agencies in the state of Washington. There are 216 law enforcement agencies advertising for officers. So we’ve got a lot of agencies wanting cops.”

Hunziker reminded councilors that the city is currently offering a $10,000 signing bonus for experienced officers transferring from other agencies, paid after they’ve served out a probationary period. He noted that some agencies are paying up to $25,000, and suggested the city might want to improve its offer to $15,000 to compete with smaller cities, and that offering a similar $3,000 bonus to new non-transfer hires on completion of certification could also help in recruiting. A formal proposal will be presented at the next council meeting. He also said demands on the department are increasing, and that one day recently there were 32 calls for service.

In other items, councilors approved a $7,000 contract with TJA CPA incorporated to help with compilation of budget documents, discussed proposed changes in the agenda for city council meetings, and made minor changes in the city’s housing ordinance.