Survey shows cat owners drop $25,000+ throughout their kitty’s life

Sure, the love of a pet is priceless, but to look at it from a practical standpoint, it’s really not. According to a survey from the pet food company Solid Gold, for example, cat owners say they’ll spend more than $25,000 in the course of their pet’s life.

According to the poll of 2,000 American cat folk, between vet visits, pet food and, naturally, toys, they’re shelling out big time for their feline friends.

The respondents said their average vet visit runs $111 — which is four times what we humans usually pay for our own medical co-pays. Food runs them an average of $109 a month, while they spend at least $100 a year on toys.

Oh yeah, and then there are the other pleasures of cat ownership: like the $764 they spend on average to replace furniture that’s been scratched up.

Add that up over a cat’s average lifespan of 15 years and there’s your small fortune.

Despite this, and the fact that 52% classify their cats as house-destroying “tornadoes,” or the 73% who say their cats are “revenge seekers,” the survey revealed the majority of cat owners say their furry friends are worth it.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.