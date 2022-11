On November 2nd, Officers from The City of The Dalles Police Department, in partnership with Wasco County Parole and Probation, served a search warrant in the city following a narcotics investigation. The warrant resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 1109 pills of suspected fentanyl. This substance causes drug poisoning deaths and has no place in our community. The case has been referred to the Wasco County District Attorney for prosecution.

Photo from The City of The Dalles Facebook

#OnePillCanKill