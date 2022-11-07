Doorbell cameras prove you shouldn’t steal your neighbor’s Halloween candy

A woman in Tampa, Florida, is probably praying no one recognizes her after a doorbell camera captured her sauntering up to her neighbor’s home and stealing all their Halloween candy.

Even worse, she ransacked the wrong house. WFLA reports it belongs to YouTube personality Andy Signore, who, as any internet streamer would, blasted the video for all to see online.

Signore said he was taking his family trick-or-treating, so he left two buckets full of candy for the neighborhood kids to enjoy. He admits there was a risk a greedy group of teens could steal the whole lot — but he never expected an adult to commit the crime.

The blond woman, who was dressed in a skimpy bar wench costume, is filmed trotting across Signore’s lawn before she empties both buckets into her Halloween pail.

“I caught it happening LIVE, and I was shocked,” the YouTube personality said. “I expected some teens to be greedy, but I couldn’t believe an adult woman would take it all … She dressed up, walked on my lawn, and seems to do it with intent.”

Added Signore, “It was super mean. Who needs that much candy that badly?” He adds the woman stole all the candy before the neighborhood kids could get some.

The video, which he posted on Twitter, has gone viral. He now hopes the lady comes forward and apologizes. He also suggested the mystery woman make a donation to a children’s charity or school to prove she’s sorry.