THC-infused gravy promises to make Thanksgiving a little more chill this year

While arguments around the table are as common as turkey and stuffing come Thanksgiving, a company thinks it might have the solution this year: gravy infused with THC.

While dosing people without their knowledge can be dangerous — and illegal — Kiva Confections hopes consenting consumers will use the gravy to take the edge off this holiday season.

“With increasing social, political, and cultural divisiveness driving apart families and friends, Kiva Cannabis-Infused Gravy is back to unite us all around the dinner table,” its ad copy reads. “Turkey, mashed potatoes, awkward conversation — you can drown them all in the flavors of rosemary, thyme, and oregano – and 10MG of THC.”

The company promises that “In just under 15 minutes you’ll start feeling the effects, so you can sit back, relax, and let the holiday cheer wash over you.”

According to Kiva Confections, it’s “cutting-edge technology” allows the THC to absorb quickly — “in a groundbreaking 2 to 15 minutes” — which is likely fast enough to chill you out before your drunk uncle gives his unique spin on current events.

First sold in 2019 and before its return ahead of this year’s holiday season, the $5 ground gravy powder is being sold at dispensaries, including Sweet Flower in Los Angeles and Grass Roots in San Francisco, “while limited supplies last.”