Wasco County Drive-Thru Ballot Collection is Canceled on Election Day

The Wasco County Clerk’s Office, in conjunction with The Dalles Rotary Club, has decided to cancel the 5th Street Ballot Drive-Thru Collection on Tuesday, November 8th due to concerns over election worker safety given the predicted snow and cold temperatures. Voters will need to use one of the five 24-hour dropboxes, the dropbox in the Clerk’s Office, or return their ballot through the mail. Postmarks now count, but if you mail your ballot on Election Day, we suggest asking the post office for a “cancellation stamp” to ensure a date is clearly visible.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but election worker safety is of utmost importance to our office. We will be open on Election Day from 7 am to 8 pm. We can be reached at 541-506-2530 if you have questions.

