Obama to Democrats: ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices are warning that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labor to overcome fierce political headwinds over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign. At a rally in Pittsburgh, former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters that “sulking and moping is not an option.” Looking ahead to Election Day on Tuesday, he said, “The only way to save democracy is if we, together, fight for it.” In Philadelphia, President Joe Biden joined Obama at another rally. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump campaigned in southwest Pennsylvania to boost Republicans, calling the U.S. “a country in decline” under Democrats.