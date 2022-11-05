Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston. The 450-foot blast in the sixth inning was the first time the Cuban slugger went deep since the first two games this postseason. It made a winner out of Yordan Alvarez, who had allowed Kyle Schwarber’s solo shot in the top of the sixth.