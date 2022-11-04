Survey shows Americans are eyeing pizza for Thanksgiving gatherings as inflation flips them “the bird”

Turkey for Thanksgiving is as American as apple pie, but thanks to sky-high inflation, some families say they’ll need to lose the bird this year and go with a cheaper option: pizza.

That’s the word from a new survey from Personal Capital, which notes the rising cost of holiday staples, coupled with turkey shortages brought about by bird flu, are leading Americans to search for cheaper options.

In fact, nearly half were looking to pizza as an alternative, at least when it comes to their so-called Friendsgiving gatherings.

The survey found that 1 in 4 Americans were passing on a traditional Thanksgiving meal altogether because of the financial strain.

More than one-third of those polled say they’re shrinking their usual Turkey Day meals to compensate for high costs at the grocery store — and 88% say they’re 86-ing at least one dish they usually make to save money.

One in 5 Americans polled say they won’t be able to cover Thanksgiving this year.

Forty-two percent of the 1,000 people polled said they’d even ask guests to kick in money to help cover the costs — and 75% say they’ll ask their guests to bring booze to help soften the bottom line.

