Heavyweight boxer attempts and fails to become heavyweight cartel

A heavyweight boxer is behind bars because he traded in his career to become a drug cartel.

The Daily Beast reports 43-year-old﻿ Goran Gogic﻿ was popped by police after trying to smuggle 22 tons of cocaine into the country. The estimated worth of the drugs is over a billion dollars.

This is now one of the largest drug seizures in U.S. history.

Authorities say Gogic moonlighted as a “major drug trafficker” that operated out of American ports. He employed cronies to load up their speedboats with drugs and pull up next to cargo ships under the cloak of night. From there, more of his goons would operate cranes and nets to transfer the drugs from the speedboats and onto the cargo ships.

This allowed for him to transport illicit drugs from Columbia to Europe.

Gogic, who was indicted by a grand jury, has been charged with three counts of violating the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act as well as a count of conspiracy. Each charge carries a minimum of 10 years imprisonment and could net him a life behind bars.

Gogic’s boxing career ended in 2012. He reportedly boxed in 27 matches, winning 21 of said fights. Two matches ended in draws.