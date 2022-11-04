Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

PHOENIX (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 30 points, including a baseline jumper at the buzzer, to lift the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 108-106. The Blazers had just 1 second left when Justise Winslow lofted a high in-bounds pass to Grant, who grabbed it and tossed a high-arching shot in the air. It rattled through the net and, after a review, the officials confirmed it left his hands in time. Portland was playing without its high-scoring backcourt of Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard. Devin Booker scored 25 points to lead the Suns.