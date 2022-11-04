At least he dressed the part…

If you’re going to get brazenly drunk in public for Halloween, might as well do it dressed as a bottle of Fireball.

﻿The Smoking Gun ﻿reports 31-year-old ﻿Dominic Salazar of California was arrested by police on Halloween for drinking one too many and causing a lot of chaos.

Salazar, who was dressed as a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. for disorderly conduct, domestic battery and even more charges. Exact details were not reported.

The perp seemed pretty proud he was popped by police and smiled pretty for his mugshot, which accompanied the police report. His bond was set at $55,000.