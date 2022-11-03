That’s certainly one way to memorialize your dead pet …

When a beloved pet dies, most people opt to memorialize their best friend by keeping a few of their possessions or putting pictures around the house. Then there’s this Australian family.

Daily Star reports a family decided to hold onto the memory of their deceased golden retriever by turning it into a rug. Yes, you heard right.

Chimera Taxidermy told the outlet, “The pelt has been tanned and turned to leather so the fur won’t fall out.”

Obviously, this has caused mixed reaction online, with some people hailing it as a creative way to keep the memory of a furbaby alive. Others found it too macabre.

The company agrees this solution is “definitely not for everyone.”