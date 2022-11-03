Robbers ransack phone store, get caught after leaving their phone behind

The phrase “leave no trace” doesn’t just apply to conservation efforts, it’s also a mantra used by would-be thieves who don’t want their personal items to be used as evidence against them.

Two men who tried ransacking their local AT&T store didn’t get the memo and are now behind bars.

ABC-affiliate KTUL reports the men, out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were arrested on Sunday because they left some critical evidence behind — their smartphones.

Police say ﻿Dillon Slack﻿ and his accomplice, who is also his dad, ﻿David McCollough, broke into the AT&T store and ransacked the place. In addition to causing over $1,000 in damage to the store by smashing through the windows and display cases, Slack also scooped up any electronic he got his hot hands on.

One problem with that was he put down his own phone when loading up on the goods, forgot about it and left it behind for police to find.

Authorities say they took the phone as evidence before Slack realized it was missing. Like any bad criminal, he returned to the scene of the crime.

Upon arrest, Slack admitted to stealing from the AT&T store and said his father’s only crime was sitting in the getaway car as he ransacked the place. Both men face charges of robbery and false impersonation.

Why the latter charge? When police approached Slack, he lied about his name and claimed he was Matt Damon.