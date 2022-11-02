Washington: What to expect on election night

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray seeks a sixth term against Republican first-time candidate Tiffany Smiley as Democrats seek to keep their lock on Washington state’s Senate seats. Two U.S. House races could affect control of Congress. Two of the state’s 10 U.S. House seats could be in play. Both are held by Democrats. Voters will also decide whether to elect their first Democratic secretary of state in six decades or send a longtime county auditor to be the state’s first nonpartisan chief elections officer.