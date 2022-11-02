Glass window knocks out would-be shoplifter

And he would have gotten away with it, too, had it not been for that meddling inanimate object!

KOMO reports a would-be shoplifter’s reign of terror ended with a whimper — or maybe an “ouch!” — because of a glass window. The 17-year-old suspect had wandered into the ultra pricey Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington, and tried enacting the five-finger discount.

The teen grabbed a bunch of handbags, totaling roughly $18,000, and made a break for it.

Unfortunately, he evidently mistook one of the store’s floor-to-ceiling windows as the sliding door and ran straight into it. If you need an idea of how fast the dude was running, just know he managed to knock himself out cold. When he slumped to the floor, the store’s security officer pounced.

Bellevue Police Capt. Rob Spingler called the would-be thief brazen. The suspect is believed to be part of a crime ring targeting luxury retail stores.

Information on the suspect’s condition, arrest, charges and court appearance was not provided.