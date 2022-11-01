Woman tries canceling Halloween decorations because someone put a “Keep Out” sign on a toilet

Of all the things a person wants to cancel Halloween decorations over, this one is a real head-scratcher.

My London reports a woman wants to pull the plug on the spooky holiday decor because she thought a toilet was out of commission because it had a creepy “keep out” sign on the door.

The unidentified woman complained on the Nextdoor platform about her horrid experience, writing, “Think that Halloween decorations should be banned. I ended up leaving this establishment because I got confused as to if these toilets were out of service and no entry. How are people expected to be able to know what’s opened and closed when big KEEP OUT signs on everything.”

While some people responded to the post to agree it was foolish to put a “keep out” sign on a public toilet, others remarked there are worse things to worry about than a cheap decoration.

A third of commenters also expressed confusion over the woman’s reasoning, with one writing, “Er…. so all Halloween decorations should be banned because you were confused about whether a toilet was open or not?”