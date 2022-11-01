It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a … tent?

Apparently a tent flying through the air is nothing unusual in Iona, Florida. WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt shared the hilarious photos of the floating tent to his Facebook and sparked a meme-worthy conversation.

“HOW CRAZY IS THIS?!” he captioned the post. “Large tent spotted randomly floating high in the sky above Iona in Southwest Florida on Tuesday. Likely launched up by a surface whirlwind. Thankfully nobody was in it!”

Whirlwinds are apparently common in Florida, and sometimes those wind vortexes are strong enough to lift objects.

One person commented, “Meanwhile, Florida continues to Florida.”

Some used the opportunity to crack a few jokes, such as leaving fake Airbnb reviews, while others referenced the Wizard of Oz or magic carpet rides.

And a small few used the photos as a teachable moment about tent protocol, from using tent stakes to not leaving a tent unattended in high winds.