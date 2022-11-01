Drunk driver crashes car, flees to local bar to order whiskey shots

If you’re going to go down, might as well go down in a blaze of glory with a shot of whiskey in hand.

Venice Gondolier reports a Florida man, identified as 52-year-old Tyge Tuccillo, got behind the wheel of his car after having a few too many. He lost control of said car and crashed it on the U.S. 41 Bypass in the Gulf Coast city of Venice.

Tuccillo decided to flee the scene — but not to evade arrest. He hoofed it over to a nearby bar and ordered himself three shots of whiskey.

Tuccillo then stumbled back to the wreck to speak with police and slurred his words so badly that police jotted down he mispronounced “pinot noir.”

“I’m a controlled alcoholic. I just quit drinking vodka, and now I’m drinking wine,” he allegedly told authorities, then misidentified the car he was driving.

He was arrested for causing roughly $5,000 worth of damage and was also evaluated for injuries, which turned out to be minor.

Tuccillo was released on bail to the tune of $4,740. He is due back in court December 9.