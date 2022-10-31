Trapped by tumbleweeds

A couple found themselves trapped in their home after a mound of tumbleweeds invaded their Colorado property.

ABC-affiliate KRDO reports the tumbleweed pile amassed on Marlies Gross‘ property in Fountain, Colorado, due to the strong weekend winds.

“We couldn’t even get out of here, this was all full,” said Gross while gesturing to the front door and porch. Turns out those brambles blocked every exit of the house.

“I looked out of my bathroom window and a tumbleweed kept on jumping up on the window,” she added, calling the invasion horrible.

When Gross was finally able to leave her house, she struggled to leave her driveway because the tumbleweeds blocked the road, which caused her to “almost run into my neighbor’s fence because I didn’t know where it was.”

Gross said neighbors have been helping her and her husband clear away the debris, but it hasn’t been easy. “You kind of almost, you know, you feel helpless,” she said, calling it a bad dream.

“We still can’t walk anywhere. I don’t know … what we’re going to do, how we get rid of those tumbleweeds,” Gross lamented, adding that the next steps involve getting their insurance company involved in seeing if they can do something.

In the meantime, she and her husband are hoping there aren’t more winds to send another sea of tumbleweeds onto their yard.