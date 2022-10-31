Here’s the most bizarre pet insurance claim of the year

Each year, a pet wins the prestigious Hambone Award, which highlights the most bizarre pet insurance claim of the year.

So, who is 2022’s recipient? Nationwide Pet Insurance has announced it’s a cat named Rafa. Turns out little Rafa fell 45 feet, and spent all night trapped in a sewer after escaping from his warm and cozy home.

Rafa spent the time wailing for assistance and, soon enough, his family found him standing in neck-high sewer water. His family then called for help, which resulted in “the fire department, animal rescue, Seattle Public Utilities, Roto-Rooter and several dedicated neighbors planning, digging and cutting into the pipe,” per a press release.

Rafa has made a full recovery from the ordeal, but it was costly. Thankfully, his owners had pet insurance, so they felt they could “do whatever [had] to be done” to save him.

In addition to winning the Hambone Award, his owners have won $1,000 and were able to match their prize money to donate to a charity of their choosing.

Nationwide said this year’s runners-up are Rex the shih tzu, who swallowed a wishbone and needed surgery, and Russell the mutt, who ran full speed into a concrete patio step, cracking several teeth.

Nationwide picks its winners after sifting through all the pet insurance claims they received in a calendar year and crowns the strangest one their annual winner.