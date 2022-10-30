What’s at steak? Possibly your dating future, according to a new survey

It’s no secret Americans love their steak, but a new survey suggests how you order one on a date could make the difference between getting lucky or going home alone.

According to Meats by Linz’s poll of more than 1,000 carnivores, one in three say they’d judge a date harshly if they order their meat well done.

However, there are other feeding faux pas when it comes to meat, according to the poll: 42% say they’d look down their nose at a date if they reach for the ketchup, and men and women were unanimous in their disdain for that.

For the record, 57% prefer their steak medium or medium-rare; 78 percent feel the best way to prepare it is on a grill instead of a pan, oven or air fryer.

According to the poll, 70% of respondents consider themselves meat lovers, and they like it so much that 64%, that’s two in three people, say they’d request steak as their final meal.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.