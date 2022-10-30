Landlord serving eviction notice discovers enough abandoned drugs to pay rent for decades

Imagine you’re a landlord and have the unfortunate task of letting one of your tenants know they have to leave — but instead you stumble upon a crime scene.

KOMO reports a landlord from Everett, Washington, had been getting the eviction ball rolling on a unit that was apparently abandoned. They entered the area and stumbled upon $1.5 million worth of drugs.

Thankfully, they didn’t want to play a game of finder’s keepers and phoned police instead.

Detectives canvassed the apartment and uncovered “3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol,” per a release.

Considering this was a rental and names were most likely attached to the lease, that could explain why authorities have already identified persons of interest in the case.