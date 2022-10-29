Oh, good, they arrested the samurai clown

The people of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania can breathe a sigh of relief now that the clown carrying a samurai sword has been arrested.

WFMZ reports 39-year-old William Clancy had robbed a Uni Mart store in the early morning hours of October 13. He put on a clown mask, slipped in through the back and flailed around his sword as he demanded cash. The ruse worked, and Clancy made off with the dough by escaping into a wooded area.

His reign of terror was short-lived because, somehow, his identity was revealed to police.

Clancy has since been charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, theft and other crimes. He remains held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.