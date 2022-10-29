Man tells police he used stolen credit card “because I am a thief”

Honesty is not only the best policy, it’s mandated in our country’s courtrooms. So it’s not at all that surprising that a criminal not only confessed to the crime, but he explained why he did it.

What is surprising, however, is he confessed to everything while in the back of a cruiser.

WPEC reports 45-year-old Corey Pate was arrested for picking up a credit card that fell out of a woman’s bag and taking it on a two-day shopping spree. In all, he made about 15 purchases to buy food, liquor, auto parts and gas — and he also allegedly used it at a lending service.

The card’s owner phoned police, who began looking into the places it was being used. They tracked Pate down at a food and liquor store, informed employees and waited for him to return — which he did.

Police caught up with Pate and arrested him. From there, he confessed to all the purchases he made.

“When asked why he used the card, knowing it was stolen, he said, ‘Because I am a thief,'” the police report states.

Pate has since been charged with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card over $100 and 13 counts of fraudulent use under $100.

He bailed out of jail and is awaiting trial. A date was not reported.