Headed for a breakup over the holidays? Depends on where you live, say relationship experts

With the stress of the holidays approaching — and a chance for a fresh start in 2023 — it seems many people are ready to cut ties in their relationships.

That’s the word from the love experts at HerNorm.com, who have determined which states have the most people looking for a fresh start and when.

According to the site, which pored over Google results to questions like “how to break up,” people who live in Alaska, Florida, Iowa and Rhode Island were most likely to pull the trigger around Thanksgiving.

Arizonans as well as those living in Kentucky and Utah wanted to be single just before Christmas.



Overall, the website noticed January was the most common month for Americans to break up — must be that whole “new year, new me” thing — with those in Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia looking to Google to help them cut ties before the first month of the year is up.

