Fatal Crash Highway 30- Wasco County

On October 26, 2022, at approximately 2:14 P.M., OSP responded to a motorcycle crash on US 30 at milepost 66 near Rowena, Oregon. The motorcycle, operated by Stefan Lovewell (32) from The Dalles, was traveling eastbound when for an unknown reason, he drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Sprinter van, operated by Gill Moisan (59) of Quebec, Canada, that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the van and his passenger were uninjured. Lovewell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.