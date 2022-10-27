Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown as No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game. Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27 passes for Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12), which was coming off a bye week. Cameron Ward completed 27 of 31 passes for 222 yards for Washington State (4-4, 1-4), which has lost four of its past five games and was also coming off a bye. The Cougars were without leading rusher Nakia Watson and top receiver Renard Bell because of injuries.