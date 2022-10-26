Rampaging bull named Lover Boy gets loose in Scotland

Out of all the things to name a bull, it had to be Lover Boy. And of all the bulls to get loose and cause a scene on the city streets, it, again, had to be Lover Boy.

The Scottish Sun reports the bull escaped his enclosure in Glasgow and made it onto the infamous M8 Motorway. Authorities spotted the bovine near the road and tried to wrangle the creature — but the attempt dissolved into chaos.

It didn’t help that a bunch of Scottish officers were loudly calling the bull’s name in an attempt to get its attention. And, like most people who endure catcalling, the brown and white Lover Boy paid the police no mind.

So, they had to call Lover Boy’s owner to get him back in the pen.

It also meant the police had to issue one heck of a warning to motorists because they had to explain why they needed to anticipate delays on the otherwise busy expressway.

Road Policing Scotland’s Twitter issued the Friday morning warning. No Lover Boy updates had been provided as of Friday afternoon.