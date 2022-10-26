Man lives in mall for four years without getting caught

Inspired by radio ads talking touting how great it would be to live in Rhode Island’s Providence Place Mall, a local decided to give it a shot — and got away with it for four years, without getting caught.

After being pushed out of his apartment by developers, artist Michael Townsend, 36, tells NBC News that he and seven other artists turned an unused 750-square-foot space beneath the stores into a furnished apartment and lived there for up to three weeks at a time.

The apartment contained a hutch filled with china and a Sony Playstation 2. There was no running water. Instead, they used the mall bathrooms.

Mall security guards eventually found the secret space and arrested Townshend for trespassing and given probation by a judge. He’s banned from the mall for life.