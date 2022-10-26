Halloween candy favorites, ranked by state

It’s nearly Halloween, so it’s about time we put the trick-or-treat booty head-to-head to see which candy is Americans’ favorite.

Fortunately, the folks at the market research firm Top Data actually crunched the numbers to get to the gooey center of the debate.

In fact, Reese’s are considered the favorite candy in the majority of the country, more than any other famous brand. Eighteen states — Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Michigan, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Utah — all gave the cups the gold cup.

Coming in a distant second were Kit Kats: The chocolate-covered wafers were declared the tops in 9 states, including New York, Maine and Nevada.

Of course, other candies made the list — M&Ms, for example, were tops in Colorado, New Hampshire and Hawaii — one popular candy is apparently less so: No state in the Union said Twix was their favorite.

Also, can we talk, Montana and Vermont? Hot Tamales? Really?

