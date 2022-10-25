NFL says referees didn’t get Mike Evans’ autograph

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph. The league released a statement saying the interaction “did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph” and the officials were reminded of the “importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety” when interacting with players. NFL officials are banned from asking for autographs or memorabilia under their labor contract. Evans said Tuesday he was talking about golf with the referees.