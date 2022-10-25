Man has a “Toxic” obsession with looking like Britney Spears: “I am an ongoing work of art”

Imagine forking over $100,000 to look like ﻿Britney Spears﻿. Enter Los Angeles influencer ﻿Bryan Ray, who is trying to surgically transform himself into the pop star.

He tells Daily Star he underwent over 100 surgical procedures to look like Britney — and he wants to keep going. The 31-year-old says he has undergone laser hair removal, an eyelid lift and Botox injections, while also injecting filler into his lips and fat into his cheeks.

He also had a nose job. “I am not finished,” he added. “I am an ongoing work of art.”

Ray said his obsession with replicating Britney’s “perfection” began when he was 17 and his mom paid for him to get veneers.

The influencer adds he doesn’t regret undergoing such a radical transformation and says, “When I look in the mirror at myself I am very happy. Am I perfect? No, absolutely not.”

“I’m human just like everyone else and I aspire for a certain level of beauty that I draw my inspiration from Britney Spears and that will never change,” he continued. “She will always be the pinnacle of beauty in my eyes and I will always strive for a beauty like hers.”

As for those who may have a problem with his expensive pastime, he has this message: “It’s not for everyone and I’m not encouraging everyone to go out and get plastic surgery but I am encouraging everyone to be body positive in whatever way that looks like for you.”