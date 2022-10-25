Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Need to know

Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in November

Approximately 430,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits

These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency

Find resources to meet your basic needs: Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org

Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 help center

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November.

The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.

Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for November, Oregon will also be able to issue them in December. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends.

In November, approximately 430,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.

“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Jana McLellan, interim director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

Current SNAP households will receive emergency allotments on Nov. 11. Emergency allotments will be issued Nov. 30 or Dec. 2 for households who did not receive benefits in the first monthly issuance.

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/Emergency-Allotments.aspx.

Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.

If your household receives SNAP and your income or the number of people in your household has changed, it could impact your benefits. It is important to make sure ODHS has the most up-to-date information.

You can report any changes to your income or household in many ways:

Online at: ONE.Oregon.gov

By mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

By fax at: 503-378-5628

By phone at: 1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org

Find local resources and support by contacting your local Community Action Agency: www.caporegon.org/find-services/

Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 help center

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/benefits/Pages/index.aspx . For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.

